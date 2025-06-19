BHS girls cross country team receives Senate resolution Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

State Senator Jason Barrett recently presented a resolution to the Brookhaven High School Lady Panthers girls’ cross-country team for their first 5A state title, won Nov. 2, 2024. Coaches Shannon Knott and Kevin Bower were also recognized in State Resolution 40.

The team had finished as 5A runners-up in six of the previous seven seasons, and won their title by one point, over the Corinth team that had won six-straight titles. Team members are Abby Slay, Isabella Iles, Annabelle Summers, Ella Thompson, and Natalie McKinney.