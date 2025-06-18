Published 9:36 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Brookhaven, Mississippi

Virginia Terry Neal Fisher, born April 13, 1949, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2025, in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and stepmother, cherished grandmother and great‑grandmother, beloved sister and aunt, and a faithful friend to many.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Larry Fisher; her sons, Ricky Wright (Dwana) and Brook Wright; and her stepdaughters, Angie Fisher Warren (Beck) and Ashleigh Fisher Vaughan (Gary).

Terry was a proud grandmother to Laura Beth Wright, Coker Wright (Jordan), Madison Warren Nichols (Jacob), Fisher Warren (Caroline), Anne Brantley Warren, Tri Vaughn, and Suzi Paige Vaughn; and a delighted great‑grandmother to John Hayes Wright, Travis Warren, and Eliza Warren.

She is also survived by her dear sisters, Becky Dionne (Ron) and Lilli Mar Lee (Chuck), both of Crystal Springs, MS; her nieces and nephew Courtney Dionne Bates (Jeffrey), Jordan Lee (Amanda), and Courtney Lee; and her great‑nephews Bennett Bates and Weston Lee.

Terry was preceded in death by her grandmother, Inez “Nannie” Ferguson, and her parents, Paul and Martha Neal, of Crystal Springs, MS.

A devoted member of First Baptist Church of Brookhaven, Terry’s gentle spirit and steadfast faith inspired all who knew her. She dedicated many years to church‑building missions throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Minnesota — helping communities grow both spiritually and physically. In partnership with Eight Days of Hope, she also supported hurricane relief efforts on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Katrina, as well as in Louisiana, North Carolina, and Iowa following subsequent storms.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, in honor of Terry’s deep and enduring commitment to her church and her community.