Southern Miss names Spring honor students 2025
Published 11:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025
The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2025 spring semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.
Students recognized from the local area include the following:
President’s List
Bogue Chitto — Lauren Grace Coghlan, Amanda Devin Erskins, Sarah Grace Meyn, Kayci Beth Wallace
Brookhaven — Anna Caroline Adams, Katie Lynn Adams, Amya Essonje Brown, Tamarlyn Ann Fells, Krysten Dyann Garibay, Amanti Yahmir Hughes, Kaylee Elizabeth Keene, Liliana Rosa Martinez, Madison Anne Moak, Kortne Elvira Nelson, Jahhari Mo’nae Pope, Chloe Rivers Smith, Anna Katelyn Sproles, Teddyrecius Rayvon Washington, Makiya Annell Wilson
Bude — Olivia Claire Fleming
Jayess — Emma Rose Dickerson, Katelyn Renee Fugate, Dailyn Bret Ham, Jessica Wall Planche
Meadville — Tracy Lynn Cloy, Sadye Elizabeth Scott
Monticello — Abeni Claire Fuller
Wesson — Noah Zane Brister, Caitlyn Marie Burns, Amber Lynn Westbrook
Dean’s List
Bogue Chitto — Grayce Ann Bales, Evan S. Brumfield, Ellen Ashley Leggett, Amy Rebekah Mabile, Fayth Marie Magee
Brookhaven — Kaitlyn G. Bledsoe, Gillian Elizabeth Boyd, Rashun Alexander Brown, Hayley Kathryn Freeny, Jordan Elijah Hall, Lauren Elizabeth Harris, Gayton Land Johnson, Lauren Haylie Mathes, Maggie Michelle O’Quinn, Jillian Porter, Annie Elizabeth Sheppard, Anne Brantley Warren, Lilyann Ruby Warren, Mia ABrianna Willis, Adyson Nicole Zimmerman
Jayess — Zackery Ray Boyd, Alissa Renee Ladnier, Ivye Anne Speights, Kaedi Alexys Williamson
Monticello — Savannah L. Smith, Lauren Anne Strong
Ruth — Amya Lashay Smith
Vaughan — Anna Grace Campbell
Wesson — Hannah C. Cameron