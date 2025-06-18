Southern Miss names Spring honor students 2025 Published 11:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2025 spring semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include the following:

President’s List

Bogue Chitto — Lauren Grace Coghlan, Amanda Devin Erskins, Sarah Grace Meyn, Kayci Beth Wallace

Brookhaven — Anna Caroline Adams, Katie Lynn Adams, Amya Essonje Brown, Tamarlyn Ann Fells, Krysten Dyann Garibay, Amanti Yahmir Hughes, Kaylee Elizabeth Keene, Liliana Rosa Martinez, Madison Anne Moak, Kortne Elvira Nelson, Jahhari Mo’nae Pope, Chloe Rivers Smith, Anna Katelyn Sproles, Teddyrecius Rayvon Washington, Makiya Annell Wilson

Bude — Olivia Claire Fleming

Jayess — Emma Rose Dickerson, Katelyn Renee Fugate, Dailyn Bret Ham, Jessica Wall Planche

Meadville — Tracy Lynn Cloy, Sadye Elizabeth Scott

Monticello — Abeni Claire Fuller

Wesson — Noah Zane Brister, Caitlyn Marie Burns, Amber Lynn Westbrook

Dean’s List

Bogue Chitto — Grayce Ann Bales, Evan S. Brumfield, Ellen Ashley Leggett, Amy Rebekah Mabile, Fayth Marie Magee

Brookhaven — Kaitlyn G. Bledsoe, Gillian Elizabeth Boyd, Rashun Alexander Brown, Hayley Kathryn Freeny, Jordan Elijah Hall, Lauren Elizabeth Harris, Gayton Land Johnson, Lauren Haylie Mathes, Maggie Michelle O’Quinn, Jillian Porter, Annie Elizabeth Sheppard, Anne Brantley Warren, Lilyann Ruby Warren, Mia ABrianna Willis, Adyson Nicole Zimmerman

Jayess — Zackery Ray Boyd, Alissa Renee Ladnier, Ivye Anne Speights, Kaedi Alexys Williamson

Monticello — Savannah L. Smith, Lauren Anne Strong

Ruth — Amya Lashay Smith

Vaughan — Anna Grace Campbell

Wesson — Hannah C. Cameron