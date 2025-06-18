Ole Brook alum Madi Miller named softball all-conference First Team Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

One more season of college softball for Brookhaven High graduate Madi Miller has earned her another postseason award, as the Belhaven senior was recently named First Team All-CCS (Collegiate Conference of the South).

A left fielder, Miller hit for a .379 batting average and was 17-for-17 on stolen base attempts. It’s the third time for Miller to be named All-CCS in her three seasons suiting up for the Blazers.

Belhaven finished 32-9 overall and went 111-32 in Miller’s three seasons playing for the Blazers, including a NCAA Division III runner-up finish in 2024.

After prepping for coach Mandy Vinson at Brookhaven High, Miller went on to be a standout for two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. One of her teammates at Belhaven, pitcher Belle West, is also a CLCC alum. West was named Second Team All-CCS after going 14-4 with a 3.00 ERA for the Blazers.