Mississippi College names spring 2025 President’s, Dean’s Scholars Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE

Mississippi College has released the spring 2025 President’s Scholars and Dean’s Scholars lists. Full-time students with a grade point average of 4.0 are President’s Scholars. Dean’s Scholars have a 3.5-3.9 GPA.

President’s Scholars

Bogue Chitto — Ella Brown, Brandon Welch, Makayla Martin

Brookhaven — Brady Ratcliff, Lillie Gates

McComb — Austin Riad

Meadville — Anna Storey, Rebekah Griffin

Monticello — Mallory Watts, Bayvin Vosbrink

Wesson — Kamryn Bridges, Hannah Jarreau

Dean’s Scholars

Bogue Chitto — Logan Hux, Joshua Burdeaux, TyChina Byrd

Brookhaven — Marlee Rogers, Jena Hughes, Jona Hughes, Anna Buitt, Emma Gates, Melvin Walker, Megan Felchle

Hazlehurst — Allison Berry

Jayess — Aidan Mulligan

McComb — Jackson Fortenberry, Madison Loper, Margaret Jones, Laney Perkins

Meadville — Ainsley Griffin, Brooklyn Griffin, Zachary Kent

Monticello — Lily Bardwell

Ruth — Laith El-Rai, Kathryn Johnson

Summit — Naomi Haynes

Wesson — Will Bowman, Cole Short