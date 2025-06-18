‘Maximum rock-n-roll’ returns with Brookstock XXV Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

For the 25th time, the Brookstock Festival will present “Maximum Rock-n-Roll” at the Brookhaven Building.

On Saturday, June 28, beginning at 6 p.m., The Bridge Band will take the stage, followed by Shaw Furlow and the Wonder Boys, then Mike J. Case. The 2025 Brookstock Queen will be crowned, then The Laughter of Ruin — featuring Bryan Batson, Ed Tree, and Danny Tyree — and the Re-Juvenators will round out the evening’s separate band performances. Around 10 p.m., the ever-popular Brookstock Jam will begin — involving anyone and everyone from the bands who wants to jam together.

“We have a proven lineup this year, all crowd favorites,” said organizer Tyler Bridge.

Festival cost is $15 at the door — free for ages 12 and under. Concessions prepared by The Doll’s House will be available. This year’s festival is sponsored by the Brookhaven Tourism Council and Bank of Brookhaven.

All performers are rooted in the Home Seekers Paradise, and have returned year after year for the summer’s “maximum” festival.

Bridge — namesake of The Bridge Band along with his brother Nick — enjoys the annual night of concerts that also serves as a reunion for numerous people who travel back to Brookhaven from “all over” just for the event. The evening provides a chance to experience the music and friends of “yesteryear” while also introducing new generations to classic rock-and-roll.

“No matter how old you are,” said Bridge, “you can come be a teenager again!”