‘It’s a blast every year at Dairy Day’ Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Free ice cream and cute baby goats to pet sounds like a great way to entertain the kids Saturday.

The annual Dairy Day event, hosted by the Lincoln County MSU Extension Office and the Brookhaven Farmer’s Market is Saturday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lincoln Civic Center arena. The regular Friday farmer’s market will not take place this week.

Children and adults can enjoy a petting zoo with dairy goats and cattle.

There will be free ice cream and milk provided by Prairie Farms and the Dairy Alliance, said Extension Agent Tristan Peavey.

But that’s not all. There will be vendors with produce, canned goods and home-baked treats, antique tractors and a musical show, as well as face painting for the kids.

“We’re still wrapping up the vendors list, but there will be the typical farmers market vendors plus a few more there,” Peavey said. “We will not have the normal Friday market this week in order to have plenty of product available at Dairy Day.”

Peavey said anyone with an antique or unique tractor is welcome to display it at Dairy Day, but advised it should be in place early Saturday morning. Call Peavey at 601-835-3460 if you want to participate.

Musical entertainer Jeremy Threlfall will perform at 10 a.m.

“It’s a blast every year at Dairy Day,” Peavey said.

The annual event is a great family event and Peavey encourages everyone to come out and support the local vendors and to learn more about the history behind Dairy Day.

“Brookhaven has a long history of dairy farms in the area,” he said. “While we do not have any active commercial dairies anymore, Dairy Day has been a long-standing tradition in Lincoln County and we look forward to celebrating the heritage of dairy farmers and the hard work they do to put food on our plates every day.”