Hinds Community College releases spring 2025 honors lists
Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Hinds Community College has released the spring 2025 President’s Scholars and Dean’s Scholars lists. Full-time students with a grade point average of 4.0 are President’s Scholars. Dean’s Scholars have a 3.5-3.9 GPA.
President’s Scholars
Brookhaven — Kadynce Stewart
Hazlehurst — Latrell McIntosh
Meadville — Reshon Baker
Monticello — Austin Alexander
Summit — Serena Smith
Dean’s Scholars
Hazlehurst — Adajah Bailey, Mariya Mack
Meadville — Antrea Harris, Braxton Martin
Smithdale — Cedar Underwood