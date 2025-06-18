Hinds Community College releases spring 2025 honors lists Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Hinds Community College has released the spring 2025 President’s Scholars and Dean’s Scholars lists. Full-time students with a grade point average of 4.0 are President’s Scholars. Dean’s Scholars have a 3.5-3.9 GPA.

President’s Scholars

Brookhaven — Kadynce Stewart

Hazlehurst — Latrell McIntosh

Meadville — Reshon Baker

Monticello — Austin Alexander

Summit — Serena Smith

Dean’s Scholars

Hazlehurst — Adajah Bailey, Mariya Mack

Meadville — Antrea Harris, Braxton Martin

Smithdale — Cedar Underwood