Brookhaven High product Snudda Collins inks with Texas Tech Published 10:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

After sitting out for a season, following a strong career playing basketball at Ole Miss, Brookhaven High graduate Snudda Collins has found where she’ll finish her time on the court.

Collins recently inked a letter-of-intent to play during the 2025-2026 season at Texas Tech University.

Collins was the All-Area MVP during her playing days at Brookhaven High for coach Preston Wilson.

At Ole Miss, she scored 23 points in her first career game and was an SEC All-Freshman selection for the Rebels.

In 2023-2024, Collins averaged a career-high 9.6 points per game for an Ole Miss team that made the NCAA basketball tournament.

The previous season Collins was part of an Ole Miss squad that knocked out No. 1 seed Stanford on the way to making the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

At Tech, she’ll join a team that went 19-18 for coach Krista Gerlich.