Mboumoua of Summit named to Bama Dean’s List Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Steve Bolo Mboumoua of Summit Named to University of Alabama Spring 2025 Dean’s List

Steve Bolo Mboumoua, of Summit, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Spring Semester 2025. Originally from Quebec, Canada, Mboumoua was a defensive lineman for the Southwest Mississippi Community College football team before attending UA.

A total of 14,289 full-time students enrolled during Spring Semester 2025 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).