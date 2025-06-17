Lincoln County ‘on target’ for Fiscal Year ’25 Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By the end of May, Lincoln County finished 66.66 percent of Fiscal Year 2025 with more than 80 percent of the projected annual revenue collected.

The total expenditures through May were nearly 74 percent of the annual budgeted amounts, Lincoln County Administrator Daniel Calcote told the Board of Supervisors Monday.

“We’re on target here,” he said.

The county’s total budget for the fiscal year is $34,294,231.

Calcote reported District 5 Lincoln County Supervisor Doug Falvey’s road fund was again significantly over budget through May with 86.5 percent spent, but explained it was still due to paving project payments in January and February.

Falvey paid for large paving projects at the beginning of the year “so his budget got frontloaded a good bit, but it’s slowly smoothing out,” Calcote said at a May meeting.

In other business, supervisors:

• Approved the travel expenses for Chaston Bullock to attend a conference in July.

• Approved the NRCS reimbursement request for grant of River Road.

• Approved the transfer of maintenance on Opelousas Road to Lincoln County.

• Approved the training for Janice Haley and Melissa Rhodus to attend the SEMS Basic Training for Election Commissioners in mid-July in Jackson.

• Approved the amendment to the Summit Food Services agreement for a slight increase to the cost of meals for the jail.

• Approved the advertising for financing for dump trucks purchased by District 3 and District 4.

• Approved the culvert installation in District 5 on Weeks Lane, Oilfield Lane and Arthur Lane.

• Approved the culvert installation in District 4 on Sunflower Lane.

• Approved the property transfer and inventory control sheets

• Entered executive session to discuss property acquisition and potential litigation. No action was taken following the closed-door session.