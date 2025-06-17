Lincoln County Jail docket: 2 Hazlehurst men charged with leaving scene of an accident Published 9:24 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Sunday, June 12-15, 2025:

Devonta K. Plate, 07/11/2003, 264 Bannerman Drive, Flora — arrested, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest, disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order x2, disturbance of family, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Gregory Tyrone Smith, 03/20/1996, 1049 Montgomery Road, Summit — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Amari Makura Hill, 11/03/2000, 900 Williams St. Apt. 10 — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Dotson, 05/23/1992, 1072 Fairway, Jackson — arrested on bench warrant, by LCSO.

Bobby Ray Henderson, 08/21/1984, 3813 NW St. Paul, Hazlehurst — arrested, charged with disturbance of family, by LCSO.

Kayla Mechelle Moak, 09/05/1988, 1566 Hilltop Lane — arrested, charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, resisting or obstructing arrest, by LCSO.

Gomez Jorge Pascual, 04/28/1989, 215 North Haley St., Hazlehurst — arrested, charged with leaving the scene of an accident — unattended vehicle, no driver license, no auto insurance, hold for other agency, by LCSO.

Julio Delmar Gomez, 07/20/1993, 215 N Haley St., Hazlehurst — arrested, charged with leaving the scene of an accident — unattended vehicle, hold for other agency, by LCSO.

Shelia Nettles, 10/08/1965, 912 Earnest Trail — arrested, charged with shoplifting, by BPD.

Brandon Dajuan Smith, 06/18/2004, 132 Martin Luther King St. — arrested, charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance, resisting arrest by non-violent flight, city warrant x2, by BPD.

Johnnylee Winfield Channell, 01/17/1992, 17336 Old River Road, Vancleave — arrested, charged with DUI first, speeding 20-29 mph over limit, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Donny Lee Wrenn Jr., 08/29/1980, 2512 Kirkwood Drive, Marrero, Louisiana — arrested, charged with DUI first, no driver license, careless driving, by MHP.

Tefaria Perkins, 05/14/1971, 317 E Congress St. — arrested, charged with shoplifting, city warrant, by BPD.

Reginald Tyree Johnson, 05/11/1976, 1331 Rockbridge Road, Hazlehurst — arrested, charged with DUI first, improperly operating equipment x2, no headlight, by MHP.

Devan Sawyer Kirkfield, 07/24/1998, 1943 Mallalieu Drive, Ruth — arrested, charged with DUI first, no/expired tag, no auto insurance, careless driving, by LCSO.

Kaneeshia Collier, 06/27/1993, 504 Fifth St., Ferriday, Louisiana — arrested, charged with DUI first, Dui child endangerment first, speeding 30-plus mph over limit, careless driving, no seatbelt, no child restraint device, by MHP.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.