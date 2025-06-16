Wesson High School announces 2025 senior awards Published 12:00 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

The following awards were recently presented at Wesson High School to seniors.

Copiah County Junior Auxiliary Scholarship — Aubree Smith

Billy O. Britt Memorial Scholarship — Aubree Smith and Laney Kate Earls

Jim Lowery Memorial Scholarship — Chase Britt

Greenbriar Scholarship — Gracie Curtis

State Representative District 76 Gregory Holloway Scholarship — Chase Britt, Ayden Carraway and Brynn Brice

Army National Guard Scholarship — Peyton Mire and Hunter Ray

Methodist Foundation Scholarship — Avery Anna Watts

4H Shooting Sports cords and certificates — Chase Britt, Ayden Carraway and Trevor McRee

Boy’s State delegates — Chase Britt, Manuel Miller, Ben McKenzie and Trevor McRee

Girl’s State delegates — Avery Anna Watts, Kalana Nhem, Cailley Duplantis, Mary Gwyn Hynum and Abbey Berch

Lindy Callahan nominees — Hunter Meredith and Lilly Kate Channell

Educator Preparation Program completers — Taylor Watson, Aubree Smith, Gracie Martin, Emmaleigh Dunaway and Mallory Ezell

Wesson Senior Citizenship Award — Aubree Smith and Ben McKenzie

Wesson Senior Service Award — Ella Logan and Ben McKenzie

Wesson Cobra Character Award — Trevor McRee and Laney Kate Earls

Wesson Hall of Fame inductees — Trevor McRee, Ella Logan and Ben McKenzie

Copiah-Lincoln Community College scholarships —Lucas Shelton, ACT, Endowment; Hunter Meredith, ACT, Cheer; Taylor Watson, ACT; Yadi Silvan, ACT; Kalana Nhem, ACT and Trustmark; Jayson Rios, ACT; Brianna Myers, ACT; Aubree Smith, ACT, Collette Dance, AT&T; Avery Anna Watts, ACT, Endowment; Mary Gwyn Hynum, ACT, Endowment; Lilly Kate Channell, ACT, Leadership, Cheer, Memorial; Laney Kate Earls, Endowment, Memorial; Trevor McRee, ACT, Cheer; Chase Britt, ACT, Memorial, Endowment; Ella Logan, ACT, Memorial; Cailley Duplantis, ACT; Ben McKenzie, ACT, Eagle Scout, Lion’s Club; Ayden Carraway, Memorial; Christian Marin, ACT; Manuel Miller, ACT, Blue Wave Show Band; Cotton Westbrook, ACT, Memorial; Austin Johnson, ACT; Eric Merrill, ACT, Blue Wave Show Band, Lion’s Club; Abbey Berch, ACT, Collette Dance; Bryce Coleman, Blue Wave Show Band; Gracie Curtis, Endowment; Brett King, ACT; Maggie Runnels, ACT, Collette Dance, Taylor’s Presidential; and Emileigh Woodson, ACT.

East Central Community College — Cole Gipson, football, Dean’s Award; Courtney Carr, academic, cheer

University of Louisiana at Lafayette — Korbin Ashmore, football

Mississippi College — Allison Hamilton, Speed, Beacon of Excellence

University of Southern Mississippi — Tiara Tronstad, Academic Excellence; Taylor Davis, Honors College

William Carey University — Myles Elkins, Academic Excellence, Band

Southwest Mississippi Community College — Wyatt Garrett, Presidential ACT, Baseball

Gulf Coast Community College — Le’Aysia Johnson, Band

University of Mississippi — Gracie Martin, Opportunity