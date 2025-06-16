Wesson High School announces 2025 senior awards
Published 12:00 pm Monday, June 16, 2025
The following awards were recently presented at Wesson High School to seniors.
Copiah County Junior Auxiliary Scholarship — Aubree Smith
Billy O. Britt Memorial Scholarship — Aubree Smith and Laney Kate Earls
Jim Lowery Memorial Scholarship — Chase Britt
Greenbriar Scholarship — Gracie Curtis
State Representative District 76 Gregory Holloway Scholarship — Chase Britt, Ayden Carraway and Brynn Brice
Army National Guard Scholarship — Peyton Mire and Hunter Ray
Methodist Foundation Scholarship — Avery Anna Watts
4H Shooting Sports cords and certificates — Chase Britt, Ayden Carraway and Trevor McRee
Boy’s State delegates — Chase Britt, Manuel Miller, Ben McKenzie and Trevor McRee
Girl’s State delegates — Avery Anna Watts, Kalana Nhem, Cailley Duplantis, Mary Gwyn Hynum and Abbey Berch
Lindy Callahan nominees — Hunter Meredith and Lilly Kate Channell
Educator Preparation Program completers — Taylor Watson, Aubree Smith, Gracie Martin, Emmaleigh Dunaway and Mallory Ezell
Wesson Senior Citizenship Award — Aubree Smith and Ben McKenzie
Wesson Senior Service Award — Ella Logan and Ben McKenzie
Wesson Cobra Character Award — Trevor McRee and Laney Kate Earls
Wesson Hall of Fame inductees — Trevor McRee, Ella Logan and Ben McKenzie
Copiah-Lincoln Community College scholarships —Lucas Shelton, ACT, Endowment; Hunter Meredith, ACT, Cheer; Taylor Watson, ACT; Yadi Silvan, ACT; Kalana Nhem, ACT and Trustmark; Jayson Rios, ACT; Brianna Myers, ACT; Aubree Smith, ACT, Collette Dance, AT&T; Avery Anna Watts, ACT, Endowment; Mary Gwyn Hynum, ACT, Endowment; Lilly Kate Channell, ACT, Leadership, Cheer, Memorial; Laney Kate Earls, Endowment, Memorial; Trevor McRee, ACT, Cheer; Chase Britt, ACT, Memorial, Endowment; Ella Logan, ACT, Memorial; Cailley Duplantis, ACT; Ben McKenzie, ACT, Eagle Scout, Lion’s Club; Ayden Carraway, Memorial; Christian Marin, ACT; Manuel Miller, ACT, Blue Wave Show Band; Cotton Westbrook, ACT, Memorial; Austin Johnson, ACT; Eric Merrill, ACT, Blue Wave Show Band, Lion’s Club; Abbey Berch, ACT, Collette Dance; Bryce Coleman, Blue Wave Show Band; Gracie Curtis, Endowment; Brett King, ACT; Maggie Runnels, ACT, Collette Dance, Taylor’s Presidential; and Emileigh Woodson, ACT.
East Central Community College — Cole Gipson, football, Dean’s Award; Courtney Carr, academic, cheer
University of Louisiana at Lafayette — Korbin Ashmore, football
Mississippi College — Allison Hamilton, Speed, Beacon of Excellence
University of Southern Mississippi — Tiara Tronstad, Academic Excellence; Taylor Davis, Honors College
William Carey University — Myles Elkins, Academic Excellence, Band
Southwest Mississippi Community College — Wyatt Garrett, Presidential ACT, Baseball
Gulf Coast Community College — Le’Aysia Johnson, Band
University of Mississippi — Gracie Martin, Opportunity