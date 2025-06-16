MSA hosts 85 students in 11th annual summer camp Published 11:00 am Monday, June 16, 2025

The Mississippi School of the Arts Foundation recently hosted its 11th annual Summer Arts Camp for rising eighth- to 10th-grade students.

Eighty-five students from across the state participated in the intensive arts experience in Brookhaven, designed to inspire and develop young artists. Each student selected two disciplines to study during the week-long camp, learning foundational techniques, and interacting with MSA’s award-winning arts faculty.

Faculty provided hands-on, intensive instruction during three-hour class sessions each day. Campers also participated in a variety of residential life activities in the evenings, including a dance, talent show, water games, mystery dinner theater, carnival, dance showcase, and movie night.

MSA alumni served as camp interns to help campers navigate campus life and creative challenges. Campers can commute daily or stay in the residence hall.

The yearly camp takes place during the first week of June, and concludes with performances, literary journal presentation, and art exhibition for the campers’ families.

The camp is supported in part by a project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. Scholarships are available by application.

MSA is an 11th and 12th grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located in Brookhaven. Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, writing/literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theatre. MSA also has a “Collegiate Academy” program where qualified students can earn their high school diploma and an associate degree at the same time at no cost! In addition to MSA students winning awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, the school consistently has one of the highest ACT averages in the state.

Students interested in MSA apply by Feb. 1 their sophomore year.

For more information, email admissions@msabrookhaven.org, visit www.msabrookhaven.org or call 601-823-1300.