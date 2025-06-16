Hundreds take part in Girls Night Out Published 10:00 am Monday, June 16, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED One local group of women has made it an annual tradition to participate in GNO together. They are Undrea Brooks, Chaunci McIntyre, Charlotte Brown, Laronda Browder, Sebrina Kelly, Zandra Belcher, MaKhenzi Brooks, and the newest participant, OKinley Bryant. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL Lisa Britt said she started going to GNO about 14 years ago with her mother, her aunt Marjorie Smith and her sister Lorraine Ezell. They called it “Sister/Sister Night Out.” Her mother passed away in 2014, but the tradition continues. From left are Paige Britt, her aunt Lorraine Ezell, her daughter Hannah Grace Britt and her mother Lisa Britt.

The annual Brookhaven Girls Night Out Thursday attracted hundreds of people from several states who converged on Brookhaven for an afternoon of shopping and fun. For many, it is a tradition several years in the making.

