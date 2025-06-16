Published 3:44 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Mrs. Doris B. Lassetter, 88, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama passed away peacefully on Monday, June 16, 2025 in Meridian with family by her side. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Doris was born December 6, 1937 in Jefferson County, Mississippi. She graduated from the Mercy Hospital Nursing School in Vicksburg in 1957 and began her nursing career at Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. Doris provided compassionate patient care for 50 years at King’s Daughters Hospital in Brookhaven, Mississippi and Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, among others.

Mrs. Lassetter is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert “Bob” Lassetter; her children, Michael Truelove (Tanya), Brent Lassetter (April), Janet Walker (Bill), and Julie Shelton (Tom); her grandchildren, Allison Gardner (Kevin), Paige Gray (Eric), Laine McCool (James), Cole Lassetter, and Lola Lassetter; and her great-grandchildren, Drew Gardner, Eliza Gray, and Corrie Gray.

Mrs. Lassetter was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Barksdale and Myra Lee Varnado Barksdale; and her brother, J.D. Barksdale.

In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Lassetter will be cremated and her family will celebrate her life privately at a later date.

