Area students chosen as MSU orientation leaders

Two area students have been selected among the 25 Mississippi State University students to be 2025 Orientation leaders. The 15 summer orientation sessions will welcome more than 10,000 admitted students and family members to the campus.

Sarah Todd Adcock, a sophomore biomedical engineering major from Brookhaven, and Ella Glass, a junior kinesiology major from Summit, were selected among this year’s leaders.

Orientation Leaders are chosen through a competitive selection process and have an integral role alongside the Division of Academic Affairs staff. They attend a three-credit-hour course in the spring and additional training to prepare for Orientation and other on-campus recruiting events. They also receive a summer stipend, housing and meal plan.

The Orientation Leaders host incoming freshmen and transfers who are officially becoming part of the Bulldog family. The events include a variety of information sessions and MSU resources to help new students prepare for college life at the university.

Known for their enthusiasm and love for the university, MSU Orientation Leaders gain valuable experience as they lead Dawg Talks, highlight student life and share information about academic programs.