Pentecost Published 2:00 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

“Behold, I send the Promise of My Father upon you, but tarry in the city of Jerusalem until you are endued with power from on high.” — Luke 24:49

Last Sunday, June 8, we celebrated the “Day of Pentecost.” Sadly it is a celebration that is mostly lost in our churches today. Twisted theologians have deemed it a thing of the past and irrelevant to today’s Christianity and far too many congregations happily agree with them.

Be that as it may, the Scriptures are plain, an 800-year-old prophecy from the prophet Joel was fulfilled 50 days after Jesus was resurrected from the dead, that day was the Day of Pentecost. On that day, roughly 2,000 years ago, those gathered in the upper room were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak with other tongues as the sound of a “rushing mighty wind”

filled the room and the appearance of flames of fire rested on those present.

Undoubtedly it was a tremendous event that ushered in the Christian Church, and empowered it to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. At that moment, evangelism, preaching, and teaching were given authority and the power to succeed. Now the presence of God was not only with the Disciples, He was present within them as well in the Person of God the Holy Spirit. The 11 disciples were not the only ones affected; when Peter stood up to explain what had just happened, 3,000 souls were added to the Church, and others who believed were added daily.

No doubt Jerusalem exploded with excitement on the Day of Pentecost; the excitement continues today wherever men and women are willing to embrace God the Holy Spirit and allow Him to lead them to all Truth. The 11 were excited as they received the Holy Spirit — no longer would they have to rely on mere human intellect and abilities to witness Jesus to the world. They had been baptized in the Holy Spirit and given authority by Jesus to go into all the world and make disciples. And go they did! They were scattered over the known world preaching and teaching with miracles and signs and wonders testifying to their God-given authority as they listened to the Holy Spirit’s leading.

What a different world we would have if the churches would surrender and follow the leading of the Holy Spirit.

Rev. Bobby Thornhill is a retired pastor.