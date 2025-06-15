Confirmation from God Published 8:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

It was a verse in the sermon text that stayed with me on the way home and later in the day. I was familiar with the verse, but like so often in reading or hearing God’s word, a new revelation will open up to me from a verse I’ve read for years. “For God’s invisible attributes, namely His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived … in the things that have been made.”

There it was — proof that a Creator must exist for all the evidence we see and experience in the world around us. Yet, how thankful I am that I don’t have to seek and search for that Creator. I was born into a place and time that already knew Him, so I was blessed at a very early age with the awareness of who He was and is. When I learned to read, I could further understand more about God in the pages of the Bible.

When I look into the vastness of the heavens and study the cloud patterns, I remember that “the clouds are the dust of his feet.” On trips out West, I have marveled at the magnitude of the rocks and their immovable steadfastness. I’m always reminded that “the Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer.”

The variety and strength of trees cover the earth for all to see and know of a Creator. I see a tree and think about the “tree planted by water, that sends out its roots by the stream and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, for it does not cease to bear fruit.”

I’m reminded of God’s power and majesty when we travel through mountain ranges — “The mountains quake before Him and the hills melt away.” The book of Jeremiah helps me to see God when I stand looking into the expanse of the ocean — “Who stirs up the sea so that its waves roar — the LORD Almighty is His name.”

Wind is an invisible and mystifying arm of nature, along with fog and lightning. I know I would question their source, but God’s word gives their origin: “He causes the vapors to ascend from the ends of the earth; Who makes Lightnings for the rain, Who brings forth the wind from His treasuries.”

Water is a necessary commodity for all life and one that I seldom consider. Yet it’s a scientific marvel — made up of one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms and the only common substance to exist as a solid, liquid, and gas naturally. I confess that whenever I quench my thirst with a cold glass of water, I seldom give its properties or importance a single thought. The Bible speaks of Living Water that can quench spiritual thirst — that thought crosses my mind often when I pray for those exhibiting no thirst for the Water of life.

How could anyone give scientific explanations of life in the womb without the inclusion of a Creator? The human egg before fertilization is 0.1 mm in diameter. A pinhead is 1.5 mm. Consider that for a moment and the miracle of that microscopic cell developing into a baby.

Surely those remote tribes of people isolated from scientific knowledge witness childbirth and realize there must be a higher being. Even though I have access to endless knowledge concerning life, I have access to God’s Word that tells me “He formed my inward parts; He knitted me together in my mother’s womb.”

Seeing should be believing, but God’s Word is confirmation.

