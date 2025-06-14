The Daily Leader’s 2025 All-Area Baseball team Published 1:00 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

Parker Brooks, Wesson

A junior infielder, Brooks finished second on the team for the Cobras (18-9) with a .390 batting average in 2025. He had a team-best 30 hits for coach Vance Windom and a Wesson squad that made the second round of the MHSAA 3A postseason. Brooks finished with 31 RBIs and eight doubles. As a pitcher, he struck out 22 batters and had a 1.17 ERA in 18 innings for a Wesson team that won its region.

Caden Case, Lawrence County

A senior infielder, Case has signed to continue his college baseball career next season at Southwest Mississippi Community College. At the plate, he put up a .329 batting average for coach Gage Daley and the Cougars (12-12) this season in Monticello. Case finished second on the team with 30 RBIs and first with three home runs along with eight doubles. As a pitcher, he struck out 52 batters in 36.1 innings of work.

Brody Dillon, West Lincoln

A junior catcher, Dillon and the toughness he brought behind the plate was a big part of West Lincoln and first-year coach Chris Lyle finishing second in Region 7-2A. The Bears went 14-11 overall as Dillon batted .328 with eight doubles and 18 RBIs.

Prewitt Falvey, Enterprise

A senior infielder, “Big Rig” Falvey ends his career with a third-straight selection as All-Area after again leading the Yellow Jackets (18-12) to the MHSAA 1A postseason. Falvey finished 2025 with a .348 batting average, which included five doubles, and a team best five home runs for coach Cass Brister. Falvey again led the EAC offense with 33 RBIs.

Hagan Floyd, Enterprise

A junior infielder, Floyd led the Yellow Jackets (18-12) and coach Cass Brister with a .384 batting average in 2025. Floyd smacked five doubles, two triples, and drove in 19 runs. He led the way with 37 total runs scored for an Enterprise team that reached the second round of the MHSAA 1A postseason. Floyd was also second on the team with 27.2 innings pitched, in which he struck out 40 batters.

Wyatt Garrett, Wesson

A senior pitcher, Garrett was the only senior on the roster for a group of Cobras (18-9) that finished first in Region 7-3A this season. A Southwest Mississippi Community College baseball signee, Garrett posted a 0.91 ERA in his final season suiting up for coach Vance Windom. A four-time All-Area selection for baseball, Garrett struck out 43 batters in 23 innings for a Wesson squad that reached the second round of the MHSAA 3A playoffs. He also boasted a .383 batting average at the plate for the Cobras.

Gabe Gennaro, West Lincoln

A senior infielder, Gennaro was a key leader for a West Lincoln program that had its best season in years under first-year head coach Chris Lyle. A Copiah-Lincoln Community College signee for golf, Gennaro posted a .343 batting average with seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 15 runs driven in, and a team best 28 runs scored. On the mound, Gennaro struck out 40 hitters in 24.2 innings of action.

Dreamus Harron Jr., Brookhaven High

A junior outfielder/pitcher, Harron Jr. battled through some early season injuries to have another outstanding season on the diamond for the Panthers. An All-Area selection in football that helped BHS make a deep run in the 5A playoffs, he finished with a .432 batting average for coach Matt White with four doubles, two triples, and one home run. On the mound, he struck out 30 batters in 22 innings, giving up just 13 earned runs on the year.

Jordyn Kees, Loyd Star

A sophomore outfielder, Kees led the Hornets (15-13) with a .386 batting average this season. Kees, also a standout football player for Loyd Star, was also the team leader with 27 hits, which included 13 doubles and two home runs. Kees drove in 28 runs as well for coach Jared Britt and the Loyd Star offense while holding down centerfield defensively.

Noah Magee, Bogue Chitto

A senior outfielder, was outstanding in all facets of the game to help Bogue Chitto (14-12) win Region 7-2A. At the plate, he put up a .357 batting average with 31 RBIs. Magee scored 30 runs, tops on the team, as a leadoff batter. He slugged four doubles, one triple, and three home runs. As a pitcher, he posted a 3.77 ERA. An All-Area selection in football, basketball, and baseball, Magee has signed to play hoops next year at Belhaven University.

Drew Nelson, Brookhaven

A senior infielder, Nelson has signed to next play baseball at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit. In his final season for the Panthers (12-15), Nelson finished with a .357 batting average to earn his second-straight All-Area selection. Nelson hit three home runs, four triples, and two home runs for coach Matt White.

Josh Sandifer,

Lawrence County

A senior infielder, Sandifer had a career season at the plate for the Cougars (12-12) and first year head coach Gage Daley. Sandifer put up a .515 batting average to lead the Lawrence County offense. He also led the way with 41 RBIs while hitting 12 doubles and one triple. Sandifer and his play were a big part of LC winning Region 6-4A in 2025.

Ben Segrest, West Lincoln

A sophomore infielder/pitcher, Segrest helped West Lincoln (14-11) finish second in Region 7-2A and reach the MHSAA 2A postseason with his play in the field and on the mound. On the mound, he led West Lincoln with 38.1 innings pitched for first-year head coach Chris Lyle. Segrest struck out 47 batters and at the plate, he put up a .365 batting average. He hit six doubles, one triple, and two home runs while scoring 26 runs and driving in 21 runs for the Bears.

Luke Simmons, Brookhaven Academy

A senior infielder, Simmons made an impact in his lone season suiting up for the Cougars (11-17) after transferring in. Simmons finished second on the team with 28 hits and posted a .304 batting average for coach Randy Spring and Brookhaven Academy. Simmons was second on the team with 26 runs scored while also driving in 15 runs. As a pitcher, he struck out 29 batters in 26.1 innings of work.

Walt Smith, Brookhaven Academy

A junior outfielder, Smith was the leader at the top of the order for the Cougar (11-17) offense. Smith led the team with his .409 batting average. He was also the leader in hits with 38, as he hit four doubles, one triple and one home run for coach Randy Spring. Smith drove in 15 runs and scored 29 runs from his leadoff position in the lineup.

Tucker Tarver, Brookhaven Academy

A sophomore catcher/pitcher, Tarver was an important piece with the bat, behind the plate, and on the mound this season for the Cougars (11-17). As a hitter, he put up a .333 batting average while getting 26 hits. Eight of those went for doubles, while Tarver also hit one triple and one home run for coach Randy Spring. He also led the team with 17 walks, drove in 22 runs, and struck out a team best 37 batters during his time as a pitcher.

Hunter Turner, Lawrence County

A senior catcher, Turner will suit up next season for the Mississippi Delta Community College Trojans. In his final season for the Cougars (12-12), Turner finished second on the team with a .463 batting average for coach Gage Daley. He hit six doubles, three triples, and two home runs to help Lawrence County win its region. Turner was third on the team with 26 RBIs in 2025.

Aiden Wallace, Wesson

A junior infielder, Wallace had the top batting average for the Cobras (18-9) this year with a .394 average. Wallace also led the way for coach Vance Windom with a team best 36 RBIs. He hit four doubles for a group of Cobras that reached the second round of the MHSAA 3A playoffs after winning their region. Wallace also pitched a team-high 29.1 innings, striking out 22 batters on the mound.

Mason White, Brookhaven High

A senior infielder/pitcher, White finishes his Brookhaven High career with a repeat All-Area selection. On a roster that battled injuries all season, White was one of the most consistent players in 2025 for his head coach and dad, Matt White. At the plate, he batted .335 near the top of the order. White was also one of the top pitchers for BHS, striking out 46 batters in helping the Panthers (12-15) reach the MHSAA 5A playoffs.

Brayden Wilson, Brookhaven High

A senior pitcher, Wilson was a foundational piece for coach Matt White and the Panthers (12-15) in 2025. In 50 innings of work, Wilson struck out 65 batters. His best performance on the mound came in the MHSAA 5A playoffs against Vancleave High. In a 3-1 win, Wilson struck out seven and gave up just three hits against some tough competition. At the plate, he posted a .381 batting average for the Panthers. Wilson has signed to cheer next year at Mississippi State University.