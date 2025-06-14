2025 Daily Leader All-Area Baseball Most Valuable Player – Tripp McCaffrey, Bogue Chitto Published 9:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Good things happen when Tripp McCaffrey has the baseball in his hands or a bat on his shoulders for the Bogue Chitto baseball team.

A junior infielder and pitcher, McCaffrey was a catalyst for Bogue Chitto (14-12) winning the Region 7-2A region championship.

A player that’s getting looks from community colleges around the state, McCaffrey is the 2025 Daily Leader All-Area Baseball Most Valuable Player for his standout play on the mound and at the plate.

The 6-foot-5 McCaffrey had to wrap up basketball season before he could get his cleats on though. As a starting power forward, he helped the Bobcats reach the quarterfinals of the MHSAA 2A basketball playoffs.

Once he got back on the field, he was a difference maker for first-year coach Seth Avants. On the mound, McCaffrey finished with a 2.79 ERA. In 37.2 innings pitched, he struck out 64 batters and gave up just 15 earned runs this season for the Bobcats.

When he isn’t pitching, the rangy McCaffrey plays third base.

At the plate, he was second on the team with a .417 batting average. He slugged 10 doubles, one home run, and drove in 15 runs. He also led the way by drawing 22 walks for the Bobcats.

Another big year by McCaffrey next season could put Bogue Chitto in the conversation for MHSAA 1A title contenders as the Bobcats will drop a class thanks to redistricting.