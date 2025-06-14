2025 Daily Leader All-Area Baseball Most Valuable Offensive Player — Tucker Kyzar, Bogue Chitto Published 11:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

When Bogue Chitto baseball needed a big hit this season, the Bobcats and their fans knew that junior Tucker Kyzar would deliver.

For his success at the plate, Kyzar has been named the 2025 Daily Leader All-Area Baseball Most Valuable Offensive Player. Kyzar finished tops on the team with a .468 average for coach Seth Avants and the Bobcats (14-12).

The 6-foot-3 Kyzar hit five doubles, two triples, and led the BC offense with five home runs. He drove in 28 runs and was hit by a pitch a team-high seven times.

An infielder when he’s not pitching, Kyzar also tossed 34.2 innings and struck out 49 batters he faced in 2025.

Kyzar will have options when he signs to play next year, as community college baseball coaches were a consistent presence at BC games throughout the season.