Update: MBN, local law enforcement make multiple arrests, seize large amounts of illegal drugs Published 9:49 am Friday, June 13, 2025

On Sunday, June 8, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed six search warrants as part of a lengthy investigation targeting the distribution of drugs in the Brookhaven area.

With the assistance of local law enforcement, agents arrested eight individuals on felony charges and seized large quantities of controlled substances. MBN conducted the investigation with assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Brookhaven Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Agents seized approximately 6,410 grams of powder cocaine; 36 grams of crack cocaine; 2,292 grams of marijuana; four dosage units of methamphetamine; 0.5 dosage units of Hydrocodone; 60 dosage units of Alprazolam; and six grams of THC gummies. Agents also seized approximately $27,569 in cash, two vehicles, and one stolen handgun.

“Great work by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and all the agencies involved in this operation,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Because of their collaboration and dedication, dangerous drugs and criminals have been removed from our communities keeping our families and youth safer.”

Brookhaven residents charged were: Dominic Smith, 47, charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine; Dedranno Stewart, 49, charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute; and 34-year-old Craig Jabari Dunbar, charged with trafficking of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and misdemeanor possession of narcotics (Hydrocodone).

Also charged were five Texas residents: Alexis Pena, 27, of Brownsville, charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine; Gilberto Martinez, 38, of Brownsville, charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine; Sergio Ruben Hernandez, 37, of Port Arthur, charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine; Mauricio Limas Jr., 20, of Dallas, charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine; and Andres Antoni Rangel, 25, of Brownsville, charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine.