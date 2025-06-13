Summer food program for students continues through June Published 5:00 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

The summer food program that gives free breakfast and lunch to kids will continue through June.

After just the first week of the program, the Brookhaven School District reported that 6,404 free meals were given away to children 18 and younger. That’s 668 meals more than served during the whole program in 2024.

Grab-&-Go breakfasts and lunches are available to any child who meets the age requirement on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Lipsey School, 412 Drury Lane.

Children must be present to pick up the meals, but are not required to be enrolled in the Brookhaven School District to participate.

On Thursdays, kids will also receive breakfasts and lunches for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as breakfast for the following Monday.

Summer breakfast and lunch menu calendars are available at olebrookcafe.org. Items offered change each day. Children receive hot lunches Monday through Thursday with a breakfast for the next day.

Breakfast menu items include cereal, cereal bars, pastries, muffins, mini waffles, string cheese, fruit, fruit juice and milk.

Lunch items include burgers, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, hoagies, sandwiches, wraps, fries, tater tots, fruit and milk.

The last day to pick up meals is Thursday, June 26, and children will receive meals for June 27-29 also.