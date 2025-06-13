Lincoln County Cleanup, Hazardous days collect more than 137 tons of waste Published 4:29 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

The 2025 Keep Lincoln County Beautiful campaign wrapped up May 10. Crews spent three Saturdays accepting household trash at the Brookhaven Transfer Station on County Farm Lane, and one weekend taking hazardous materials.

Altogether, workers accepted 160,840 pounds (80.42 tons) of unwanted, non-hazardous materials; 71,002 pounds (35.5 tons) of metal; and 36,778 pounds (18.39 tons) of electronics. Electronics were accepted on both cleanup and hazardous waste days, Lincoln County Solid Waste Coordinator Bob Knight said.

On Hazardous Waste Day, 3.55 tons or 7,091 pounds of aerosols, flammable liquids and solids, corrosives, oxidizing liquids, poisons, compact light bulbs, batteries, and fire extinguishers were accepted. Two full trailers of paint; 760 gallons of used oil; 2,432 linear feet of fluorescent bulbs; 46 freon tanks; and 20 helium tanks were also taken for disposal.

In 2024, crews collected a total of 136.73 tons of waste. This year’s disposal accumulated a slightly higher total — 137.86 tons. The 2025 waste days collected nearly double the amount of electronics as 2024 — 18.39 tons this year to 9.37 tons one year ago.

All metal items were taken to Brookhaven Recycling, Knight said, and the money went back into the Lincoln County Solid Waste budget.