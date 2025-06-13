Legally-blind visual arts student graduates both MSA and Co-Lin Published 11:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Not many people would expect a legally-blind student to graduate as Valedictorian of arts school. Fewer would expect that student to study visual arts, or to earn Scholastic Art Awards in both her junior and senior years, all while maintaining high academic grades.

But that is exactly what Lucy Dick has done.

The daughter of Brandt and Erica Dick of Greenville, Dick recently graduated as the top academic student of the Mississippi School of the Arts in Brookhaven. Adopted as a toddler from China, and legally blind due to albinism, she has never let her visual impairment limit her vision for success.

Dick also earned an associate’s degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College through MSA’s Collegiate Academy program, graduating with that degree 10 days prior to receiving her high school diploma. Most students get their diploma and college degree in the opposite order. At age 18, she has earned a 30 on her ACT and received nearly $900,000 in college scholarship offers.

“Lucy has been a true inspiration to everyone at MSA,” school staff shared. “She’s a gifted visual artist, but what’s most remarkable is how she’s never let her challenges stand in the way of her dreams.”

Dick’s mother reflected on her journey from China to Mississippi, recalling the initial fears surrounding her adoption and future.

“We didn’t yet know how her visual impairments due to albinism would affect her daily life,” Erica Brandt said. “But sending Lucy to MSA turned out to be the best decision we ever made. She’s now graduating as a confident young woman who embraces every challenge with determination and grace.”

MSA Executive Director Dr. Suzanne Hirsch echoed that sentiment, saying, “From the moment I met Lucy, I admired her resilience. She’s fiercely independent, kind, funny, and determined. If you ever need inspiration, just go talk to her.”

No matter what the dual graduate pursues now, she has not let limited vision hinder her. In fact, it seems her vision may be greater than that of many others.