Johnny Smith Photography 10U Baseball

Published 9:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

By Cliff Furr

PHOTO SUBMITTED Johnny Smith Photography 10U Baseball team members include, front row, from left, Prestyn Smith, Mason Orr, Brantley Johnston, Brooks Gordon, Lofton Pepper; middle row, from left, Asher Embry, James Powell, Carter Dixon, Graham Goza, Tucker Jones; back row, from left coaches Guy Orr, Mike Powell, and Ben Goza.

