Johnny Smith Photography 10U Baseball
Published 9:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025
- PHOTO SUBMITTED
Johnny Smith Photography 10U Baseball team members include, front row, from left, Prestyn Smith, Mason Orr, Brantley Johnston, Brooks Gordon, Lofton Pepper; middle row, from left, Asher Embry, James Powell, Carter Dixon, Graham Goza, Tucker Jones; back row, from left coaches Guy Orr, Mike Powell, and Ben Goza.
Johnny Smith Photography 10U Baseball team members include Prestyn Smith, Mason Orr, Brantley Johnston, Brooks Gordon, Lofton Pepper, Asher Embry, James Powell, Carter Dixon, Graham Goza, Tucker Jones; coaches Guy Orr, Mike Powell, and Ben Goza.