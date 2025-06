Innovative Healthcare opens in Brookhaven Published 3:00 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Katrina Dryer, PMHNP-BS, CDS, is a psychiatric nurse practitioner and certified dementia specialist, who has opened Innovative Healthcare at 519 W. Monticello St., inside Brookhaven Counseling Group. She recently celebrating the opening of her practice with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce. For more information about Innovative Healthcare’s services, call 601-205-9994.