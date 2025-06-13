Having a dairy good time at the public library Published 6:00 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Making butter from scratch takes a jar of heavy whipping cream, a pinch of salt to taste and a whole lot of patience.

That’s what 233 children learned Thursday at Lincoln County Public Library. They also made ice cream in plastic zipper bags, said Children’s and Youth Service Coordinator Patty Shelton.

“I had the pleasure of leading a fun and educational workshop at Lincoln County Public Library, where I showed children and their families how to make homemade ice cream and butter,” said Monnette Pittman, a 4-H Associate with Alcorn State University. “I was truly impressed and inspired by the turnout. It was wonderful to see so many young people excited to learn through hands-on activities.”

Pittman was assisted by 4-H volunteer Jeremy Hunter, Brookhaven High School student Freddye Bridges and Alcorn alumni Josie E. Moore, Zidia Bridges, Yolanda Johnson, LaTronda Gayten and Stepheniesa Butler.

“They were incredible supporters during the event. Their time, energy, and willingness to help did not go unnoticed,” she said. “I truly could not have done it without them, Ms. Patty and the Lincoln County Public Library staff.”

The summer youth program continues through June.

Because the theme is “Color Our World,” children are asked to wear the color of the week to any events scheduled. Monday, June 16, starts yellow week with Movie Day at 2 p.m. in the Vernon Room on the first floor. The movie is Disney Pixar’s Elemental.

Other events during Yellow Week are Pokemon Club from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, storytime at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, and comedy juggler Wink Danenber at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 19.

Green Week wraps up the month with Movie Day on Monday, June 23, for a showing of DreamWorks’ Dog Man at 2 p.m., Barbie Society from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, storytime at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, and magician Dorian LaChance at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 26.

Storytime is recommended for ages 2-6 but all ages are welcome, Shelton said. The 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. storytimes are the same.

For those registered in the summer reading program, completed logs must be returned by July 1 for readers to be eligible for prizes. Participants were required to read at least 20 minutes a day.

The library is located at 100 S. Jackson St. For more information, call 601-833-5038.