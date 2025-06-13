Enterprise Attendance Center 3rd Nine Weeks Honor Roll Published 4:37 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Kindergarten

All A’s: Zoe Jane Adams, A’Keely Noelle Ashley, Caroline Elizabeth Bryan, Addisyn Rivers Burns, Ryleigh Elise Cannon, Dylan Claude Clark, Brixton Thomas Housley, Dylan Joseph Hudson, Graham Asher Murphy, Kayden Darnell Smith, Myles Everett Stafford, Hank Oliver Stringer, Hannah Rebecca Walker, Blayton Trebble Williams, Arthur Ray Wilson

All A’s and B’s: Jaxon Brent Abdul-Hadi, Rhilee Mae Bilbo, Levi James Bishop, Wesley Michael Cangemi, Kyzer Blake Douglas, Lillian Faith Fugler, Annaleigh Rose Galey, Kipton Joshua Hunsucker, Raelynn Cecile May, Briggs Warren Pappas, Rhett Lawson Philipp, Bentlie Blair Smith, Hinley Anise Smith, Hazel Nicole White, Ahna Grace Wooley, Alanna Ann Wooley

First grade

All A’s: Jaxon Stone Beeson, Trevor Alan Greene, John Dawson Howard, Emma Rose Lea, Journee Delilah Sanders, Kevin Oliver Tate, Eli Daniel Walker, Scott River Whittington

All A’s and B’s: Olivia Grace Arevalo, Layla Nicole Deer, Kanon Trenton Housley, Everett Jantz King, Adilynn Faith McGlothlin, Caleb David Rayborn, Samuel Titus Rayborn, Shyann Grace Reeves, Hazelee Fay Rutland, Raelyn Jean Wiley, Mckinley Brooke Wilson

Second grade

All A’s: Cason Terry Brister, Bennett Daniel Greer, Mason Calcote Philipp, Bailey Delane Prather

All A’s and B’s: Jaxon Holloway Ard, Jessi Claire Bennett, Braxton Antonio Brown, Easton Levi Coone, Eliza Joyce Gerald, William Tripp Goldman, Jennilynn Myra Hall, Canvis Christian Hester Jr., Zaine Davis Jackson, Luca James Johnson, Gotham Dax Jordan, Josie Peighton Kennedy, Westyn Ryder King, Maximus Taylor Martin, Eden Grace McGraw, Tyson Dewitt McGraw, Mason Jax Nickell, Brennan Richard Pappas, Sadie Ann Rayborn, Kaitlynn Jane Sagely, Cohen Knox Smith, Abigail Caye Stringer, Ginnifer Annlynn Tate, Aubrey Katelynn Vining, Brantley James Waldrop, Jackson Cooper Williams, Serenity Marie Williams, Wyatt Cole Wilson

Third grade

All A’s: Cecily Faith Domanick, Adaleigh Raylin Magee, Payton Lynn Smith, Stella Rayne Waldrop

All A’s and B’s: David Krystian Bailey, Saylor Lee Brister, Jesielyn Denise Butler, Sarah Bell Caponis, Sawyer Luke Chambers, Benjamin Asher Embry, Aidan Thomas Friis, Vivian Claire Fugler, Shyann Lee Galey, Ava Nicole Garcia, Brooks Wolf Gordon, Madison Parker Greene, Gracee Ella Ham, Jaxson Clay Hart, Meredith Marie Herrington, Zoey Brazil Kyzar, Hadley Gray Ladd, Anna Lauren Leggett, Samuel Lee Leggett, Staley Gordan Miller, Jett Allen Murphy, Alston Jordan Nations, Kenna Lynn Leann Nations, Leelend Colt Nickell, Stella Eileen Raiford, Lilly-Mae Day Rials, Paisley Ann Richardson, Meghan Leigh Rushing, Brayson Carl Smith, Fisher Hayes Smith, Hazel Grace Smith, Jack Hagan Smith, Ethan Montrell Stovall, Sarah Makenzie Walker, Harper Leann Wiley

Fourth grade

All A’s: Elly Kamille Hutcherson

All A’s and B’s: Charlee Jean Ard, Maggie Rose Beeson, Jaydon Alexander Delcambre, Easton Daniel Doran, Jozy Faith Hydrick, Mayleigh Elise Johnson, Lyza Rose Jordan, Clayton Chase Raiford, Anna Catherine Reeve, Georgia Rae Smith, Mason David Stafford

Fifth grade

All A’s: John Preston Kennedy, Kealan James Russell, Abigail Jane Smith

All A’s and B’s: Emmalyn Marie Brown, Kathrean Eleanor Buie, Justus Brasen Burris, Kazley Brandt Davis, Brownlee Andrew Gordon, John Albert Herrington, IV, Emma Grace Howard, Britton Rae Martin, Waylon Dewitt May, Jasper James Raiford, Tessa Hope Rayborn, Bentleigh Rae Russell, Antonio Jevaun Smith, Jinna Avere Smith, Donnie Hall Stuart, III, Laila Maria-Lynn Vaughn, Ella Gwen White

Sixth grade

All A’s: Carleah Kay Barnett, Ryan Jack Cox, Ryleigh Jane Galey, Chloe Brooke Thompson

All A’s and B’s: Nora Elizabeth Allen, Jaylah Anna Marie Baggett, Jerry Dwaine Boyd, Maddox Delanee Causey, Caroline Waide Combs, Allison Nicole Dickey, Tucker Lee East, Amelia Celeste Blessing Grimes, Jaysen Scott Haralson, Caraline Kate Lambert, Jace Ray Marbury, Mia Kinslee Moak, Stella Beth Porter, Hadden James Smith, Mallory Grace White, Ava Elise Williams

Seventh grade

All A’s: Joshua Aydan Blake, Samantha Jayne Brown, Callen David Forehand, Reece Matthew Hart, Allison Ixcajoc-Sales, Madeline Pearl Laird, Emma Grace Lambert, Wittley Ann May, Baylee Jean Russell, Adnil Lynn Smith, John Parker Smith

All A’s and B’s: Camdyn Race Beeson, Da’Lontae Ja’Tomas Brown, Taylor Brooke Cox, Kaden Anthony Dean, Ryland Nikolas Dixon, Justin Cole Ezell, Megan Lynlee Ezell, Paula Chyann Garcia, Tristen Channing Huff, Kanen Butler Huguley, Hayley Rose Hux, Brantley Cooper Leggett, Reece Marvin Martin, Kyla Marie Mullins, Ellison Kate Powell, Sawyer Thomas Reeves, Steele Ford Smith, Tommy Sawyer Smith, Charli Jane Stringer, Tyler Ray Wallace, Molly Grace Williamson

Eighth grade

All A’s: Bella Grace Barber, Londyn Nevaeh Barden, Addison Ainsley Bessonette, Rosalynn Marida Buie, Caleb Lucas Hux, Brantley Allen Jordan, Sequoia Dominesha Smith, Zachary Trent Sullivan, Katelyn Genell Thames

All A’s and B’s: Landry Mitchell Allen, Carey Lynn Barnett, Joanna Malynn Douglas, Eliza Jane Gunnell, Kullyn Scott Hudson, Lynlee Jane Jergins, Haylee Grace Jones, Ava Marie King, Kari Ana Kyzar, Amelia Claire Laird, Jeremiah O’neal Leggett, Landon Vincent Magee, Piper Reese Martin, Hannah Grace Mathes, Kylie Lynn Parkman, Mi’Lani Kaleigh Price, Kyndal Annabell Sagely, Lucas Cade Teaster, Bentley Martin Thompson, Ja’len Messiah Wales, James Lee Edward White

Ninth grade

All A’s: Christian Coy Gable, Maylee Beth Herrington, Ladd Gavin Hutcherson, Cole Trenton Jordan, Cash Allen Lofton

All A’s and B’s: Kadyn Dewayne Bowman, Annalise Hadley Brown, Cooper Daniel Combs, Steven Tripp Harris, Ashlyn Randlee Lambert, Matthew Preston McGraw, Eli James Nickles, Raylee Diane Prather, Gracie Lynn Tanner, Lainey Grace Varnado, Emma Lillianne Williams, Jiles Michael Williams, Audrey Jo Williamson

10th grade

All A’s: Emmie Elizabeth Brister, Marlee Beth Johnson

All A’s and B’s: Jacob Ryan Childress, Haygan Lee Floyd, Caden James Hall, Ethan Collins May, Laney Christine Moree, Layton Taylor Price, Summer Nacole Richardson, Haylee Elizabeth Rippy, Jack Sidney Rippy, Wyatt James Dale Robbins, Chloe Layne Slaven, Callie Beth Stuart, Beau Robert Williams, Ella Sarah Williams

11th grade

All A’s: Morgan Alexis Adams, Caitlin Alexis Case, Jewel Ni’vettica Gable, Chloe Ciona Jones, Christopher Logan Mathes, Courtney Leann Nations, Bailey Ann Thompson, Christian Frank Thompson, Terra Ann Vining, Dallin Jace Walker

All A’s and B’s: Grayson Wyatte Allen, Madison Grace Beard, Emilee Rose Muriel Bryant, Andrew Dawson Cox, Jeffery Leonidas Allen Crush Grimes, Elizabeth Ann Hall, Ra’jayvion Qualandre La’bryson Haygood, Alyssa Michelle Jarreau, Madelynn Claire Jergins, Cooper Landon Jordan, Jonathan Devin McNickles, Jackson Theodore Moffett, Ava Kate Porter, Adam Wayne Raiford Jr., Brooke-Lynn Russell, Hayden Lee Teaster, Jazmine Aalyha Wales, Sophie Elise Ward, Braley Renee Wheat

12th grade

All A’s: Miranda Isabelle Anderson, Maranda June Bowman, Gracie Raynell Brown, Karlee Anna Clark, Anna Claire Close, Noah Lynette Etheridge, Hayden Dewayne Gunnell, Harleigh Layne Herrington, Emily Kathleen Hux, Bailey Rene’ Johnson, Kathryn Elizabeth Mooneyham, Preston James Mooneyham, Kailee Grace Nuckles, Samantha Marie Price, Kaleigh Beth Robinson, Carlie Renee Waldrop, Rhett Leighton White, Natalie Chole Williams, Anna Claire Williamson, Brandon Ray Winborne, Jacquez Deonta Yarborough

All A’s and B’s: Austin Conner Bates, Anna Raye Brister, Micah Cameron Carter, Piper Ruth Laird, Michael Olen Magee, Victoria Sheyenne Ngoc Robbins, Evan Kaleb Rutland, Annaleigh Madelyn White