Diana Wilkins

Published 4:51 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Mrs. Diana McLain Wilkins, of Brookhaven, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2025. Known affectionately by all as “Dee Dee,” she was born in Dallas, Texas in 1928 and relocated to Jackson in 1943, where she graduated from Central High School and Millsaps College with a master’s degree in English literature all before age 20. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority and the Debutante Club of MS.

On July 3, 1948, Diana married Dr. Louie Wilkins, the pair having met while both studying at Millsaps College after Dr. Wilkins returned from being an Air Force pilot in World War II. They made their home in Brookhaven from 1959 onwards, where they raised four daughters, Lindy, Pat, Lisa, and Louanna. Diana maintained her love of literature and shared that with the next generation as an English teacher at Brookhaven High School for many years.

Dee Dee developed a love of travel and discovery which she would instill in her family throughout her life. Through Dr. Wilkins’s affiliation with the International College of Surgeons and its many conventions, they experienced cultures across the globe from Mexico to Japan, even experiencing an earthquake in Kyoto, Japan. She was an avid fan of stage musicals and would travel from Brookhaven to New Orleans, Chicago, Denver, and Toronto to see a play with her children and grandchildren, often accompanied by her dear friend Geoff Hambach. Dee Dee remained on the move into her 90’s, seizing every opportunity to visit her grandchildren as they grew up and planted roots across the U.S.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Louie Wilkins; her brother, Dr. James McLain; and her daughters, Pat Pepper and Lisa Assink. She is survived by her daughters, Lindy Wilkins Sullenberger (Jack) and Louanna Wilkins; and Geoff Hambach, her dearest friend, constant companion, and later in life her caretaker.

Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren: Emily Haley (Joe), Joey Assink, Patrick Pepper, Alison Sullenberger Newcomb (Andrew), Amy Sullenberger, and Anna Sullenberger Donovan (Jason); as well as her great-grandchildren, Presley Assink, Piper Assink, Ruthie Haley, Merritt Newcomb, Max Newcomb, and Dolly Donovan.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Haven Hall for the extra special care and kindness shown to Diana during her last year.

Dee Dee will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Faith Presbyterian Church of Brookhaven, with visitation beginning at 12pm, and a service at 1pm. Burial will be at Riverwood Family Memorial Park.