Summer Concert Series continues with Mike Rob and The 601 Band Published 9:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

The Brookhaven Summer Concert Series continues for 2025 with Mike Rob & The 601 Band on Saturday, June 14.

Based in Jackson, Mike Rob and band are known for their classic soul music performances. Rob was named Jackson Music Awards’ Male Vocalist of the Year in 2007 and 2019, and the band won Best R&B Artist/Group in 2018.

Sponsored by the Brookhaven Tourism Council, the concert will take place on the Railroad Park Stage downtown, 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Bring your folding chairs, grab something to eat and drink from one of downtown’s nearby eateries, and enjoy the outdoor free show.

The second of three summer shows, Mike Rob & The 601 Band was preceded by The Lincoln Outfit on May 22, and will the series will be wrapped up by Symone French & The Trouille Troop on July 19 — all repeat favorites for Brookhaven crowds.