Lincoln County Jail docket: Arrests made for shoplifting, false statements of identity Published 12:00 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Wednesday, June 11, 2025:

Janice Brothern, 03/09/2000, 2828 Loyd Star Lane — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Jacy Nicole Miller, 06/20/2000, 915 NW Atwood Lane — arrested, charged with false statement of identity, by LCSO.

Barrett Logan Shelton, 07/09/2003, 1865 Someplace Else, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with false statement of identity, resisting or obstructing arrest, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by LCSO.

Dinah Lane, 01/30/1984, 808 Hwy. 51 N #119 — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Kevin Lee Butler, 10/12/1965, 2780 Old Malcum Road — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), city warrant, by LCSO.

Leslie Hickingbottom, 09/09/1981, 66 Ash St. — arrested, charged with shoplifting, by LCSO.

Marvin Lazle Butler, 02/08/1999, 822 NW Denton Trail Lot 6 — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, by MHP.

Tonya Lynn Wilson, 11/20/1979, 2525 SW Bogue Chitto Road, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court.

Katelynn Lee O’Quinn, 06/12/1986, 1613 Delaware Drive Apt. 1 — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.