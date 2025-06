ServPro 8U softball finishes with 10-0 record Published 11:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

ServPro of BMC 8U Softball team members include Analyn Fauver, Merritt Thomson, Kakie Hutson, Aubrey Vining, Anna Rae James, Camille Dunaway, Elizabeth Robin, Shepard Monroe, Emma Smith, Evelyn Brister; back row, from left, coaches Hannah Hutson, Cori Robin, and Ryan Smith.

ServPro finished with a 10-0 record on the season.