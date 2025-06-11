Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Patricia Sample Smith at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Riverwood Family with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, and burial at Riverwood Memorial Park.

Patricia Sample Smith, 87, of Brookhaven, passed away on June 10, 2025.

She was born on July 28, 1937, to the late A.C. Sample and Helen Sartin Sample.

Mrs. Smith was a member of First United Methodist Church, Junior Auxiliary, Willing Hearts, and KDMC Foundation. She served 8 years on the KDMC Board.

She was the owner of Smith Machine and Welding Inc.

Preceding her in death are her parents, and her husband, Shelby “Chuck” Smith.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael K. Smith and wife, Janet, and Chad S. Smith and wife, Lori; her brother, Tex Sample and wife, Peggy; grandchildren, Spencer Smith, Sydney Dalhart, Noah Smith, and bonus grandchildren, Allison Hymel and Jacob Hymel.

