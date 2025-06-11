Lincoln County Jail docket: 8 men arrested on drug trafficking charges Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Monday-Wednesday, June 9-11, 2025:

Craig Jabari Dunbar, 06/29/1990, 219 Pennington St. — arrested, charged with trafficking in controlled substances, city warrant, by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Christopher Smith, 10/28/1977, 922 Old Brook Road — arrested, charged with trafficking in controlled substances, by MBN.

Albert D. Stewart, 02/01/1976, 2421 East Ellis Road — arrested, charged with trafficking in controlled substances, by MBN.

Sergio Ruben Hernandez, 09/08/1987, 10 Santa Rosa Road, Brownsville, Texas — arrested, charged with aggravated trafficking in controlled substances, by MBN.

Ivan Alexis Pena, 12/30/1997, 9118 Valle Hermosa Road, Brownsville, Texas — arrested, charged with aggravated trafficking in controlled substances, by MBN.

Andres Antonio Rangel, 10/26/1999, 2654 Central Circle, Brownsville, Texas — arrested, charged with aggravated trafficking in controlled substances, by MBN.

Gilberto Martinez, 03/31/1987, 3727 Cattadorict, Brownsville, Texas — arrested, charged with aggravated trafficking in controlled substances, by MBN.

Maurasio Limas, 10/20/2004, 10314 Riley Road, Dallas, Texas — arrested, charged with aggravated trafficking in controlled substances, by MBN.

Brittney Selmara Treadway, 06/07/2003, 989 Mallalieu Drive — hold for other agency, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Detryvious Wilson, 06/26/1997, 1003 Washington Ave. — arrested, charged with felony receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by non-violent flight, by LCSO.

Anthony Antoince McKnight Jr., 12/26/1998, 989 Mallalieu Drive — arrested, charged with obstructing justice, by LCSO.

John Daniel Phelps, 02/01/1981, 7025 Wardlaw, McComb — arrested on city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Matthew Curtis Greer, 09/22/1993, 2776 Plantation Trail SE, Bogue Chitto — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Quayshun Tavarus Edwards, 11/05/1995, 2107 Madison Road NE — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Demtrie Kantrell Butler, 07/22/2006, 3916 NE Bahalia Road, Wesson — arrested, charged with possession, sale or transfer of stolen firearm, by BPD.

Pattie Lunell Lamb, 01/24/1981, 643 NW Carmical Trail — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of paraphernalia, no auto insurance, no driver license, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.