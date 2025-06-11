Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Funeral service for Mr. Kendell Shorts will be on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at St. Matthew Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Matthew Church Cemetery.

Mr. Shorts was born August 18, 1986 in Natchez, Mississippi and he died on June 5, 2025 in Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was the son of Theresa Huff and Maurice Shorts.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.