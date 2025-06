Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Funeral service for Mr. Johnny Patterson will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025 in Williams Memorial Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Olive Church Cemetery.

Mr. Patterson was born on April 18, 1972 and died on June 3, 2025 in Iowa. He was the son of Deborah Braxton and Johnny Patterson.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.