Downtown Shoes 10U Softball
Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025
- PHOTO SUBMITTED
Downtown Shoes 10U Softball team members include, front row, from left, Rory Guy, Landry Smithhart, Brownlee Gordon, Stephanie Nevels; middle row, from left, Anna Claire Jones, London Wallace, Mia McClendon, Elliot Emerson, Madalyn Martin; back row, from left, coaches Willie Vaughn and Adam Nevels; not pictured, Hazel Smith and Arya Marler.
