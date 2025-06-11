Downtown Shoes 10U Softball

Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Cliff Furr

PHOTO SUBMITTED Downtown Shoes 10U Softball team members include, front row, from left, Rory Guy, Landry Smithhart, Brownlee Gordon, Stephanie Nevels; middle row, from left, Anna Claire Jones, London Wallace, Mia McClendon, Elliot Emerson, Madalyn Martin; back row, from left, coaches Willie Vaughn and Adam Nevels; not pictured, Hazel Smith and Arya Marler.

