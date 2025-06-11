Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Dorothy M. Meteer, 93, of Meadville, passed away June 9, 2025, at Meadville Convalescent Home. She was born in Union Church, MS, on February 12, 1932, to Herman Monroe Osborne and Kate Buie Osborne.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Meteer; her parents; brothers, Sam Osborne, Arch Osborne, Frank Osborne, and Bishop Osborne; sisters, Louise Cupit, Anna Bess Smith, and Ruby Hemphill.

Dorothy was a plant lady. She loved gardening, spending time with family, and watching TV.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ruby Dianne Sowyers (Henry “Bo”), Kate Morrow (Alan); Sue Douglas, and Debbie Rutland (Ricky); stepson, Robert “Bob” Meteer (Shirley); 10 grandchildren, Nature Nehemias, Casey Covington, Christy Hall, David Swafford, Chad Douglas, Logan Douglas, Cody Covington, Mason Douglas, Robby Meteer, and Spring Brown; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arden Hospice and Meadville Convalescent Home for their care.

