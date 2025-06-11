Brookhaven-Lincoln County NAACP to host Juneteeth parade, Celebration Gala Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Brookhaven/Lincoln County Chapter of the NAACP will host a Juneteenth celebration beginning Saturday, June 14.

The “powerful tribute to freedom, heritage, and excellence in our community” will begin with a parade in downtown Brookhaven, according to the organization’s social media.

Freedom Parade participants will line up at 10 a.m. at the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex on South First Street. Alizabeth Kees and Isaiah Kees of Brookhaven High School will serve as grand marshals. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.

The weekend celebration continues with the Legacy Celebration Gala 2025 on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Brookhaven Building, 1154 Belt Line Drive. Tickets are $25 donation for ages 13 and older, and $15 for those age 12 and younger. Three local leaders will be honored for embodying “the spirit of progress and service” — Dr. James Hall, Physician of the Year; Maxine Allen, Person of the Year; and Emma Harris-Burns, Small Business Owner of the Year.