MBN arrests, charges 8 men with drug trafficking in Brookhaven Published 8:45 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested eight men in Brookhaven Monday and charged them with drug trafficking.

In the early morning hours of Monday, MBN agents arrested three Brookhaven men and five Texas men. The three Brookhaven men — Craig Jabari Dunbar, age 34, of 219 Pennington St.; Christopher Smith, age 47, of 922 Old Brook Road; and Albert D. Stewart, age 49, of 2421 East Ellis Road — were each charged with trafficking in controlled substances.

The Texas men were each charged with aggravated trafficking in controlled substances. They were 20-year-old Maurasio Limas of Dallas; and four Brownsville men — Sergio Ruben Hernandez, age 37; Ivan Alexis Pena, age 27; Andres Antonio Rangel, age 25; and Gilberto Martinez, age 38.

Trafficking in controlled substances usually involves manufacture, distribution, sale, or possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs. The charge can include a range of activities and quantities of drugs.

Aggravated trafficking involves additional factors or circumstances that increase the severity of the offense, such as larger quantities, more dangerous drug types, use of firearms, prior convictions, or proximity to minors.

All eight were processed into Lincoln County Jail.