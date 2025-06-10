Christian friends share athletic outreach in Cloverdale Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL Josh Wash, far right, prays June 7 before he and his friends distributed flyers at the Cloverdale Apartments to announce a 3-on-3 basketball tournament they’ll be hosting Saturday, June 14. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED A previous outreach event in Cloverdale.

A group of Christian athletes are playing out their faith on the basketball courts of Cloverdale Apartments each month.

Sharing the Gospel is their goal and hoops is how they take that shot.

Josh Wash and Drake Allen, friends from Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Bogue Chitto, have joined up with volunteers from their own church and others, to host monthly 3-on-3 basketball tournaments at the complex run by the Brookhaven Housing Authority.

Their next tournament is set for Saturday morning, with registration beginning at 10 a.m.

The tournaments are for youth ages 7 and up and there’s even a place for some adult teams.

Each month, the group brings food, games and prizes to share with those who attend and they rely on donations from the public to help.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off items at the registration table at the basketball court. They’re in need of individual packs of chips, bottled water, bottled sports drinks, canned sodas, individually packaged cookies and games and activities for kids who don’t want to play basketball, like hula hoops, jump ropes and yard games.

They also need $10 gift cards to area fast food restaurants to use for prizes and cash donations for the food they cook for all the players and supporters.

Allen said he participates in the ministry because of Matthew 28:18-20, in which Jesus tells His followers to go and make disciples of all nations.

“Every single Christian is commanded to be obedient to that, which is called the Great Commission, and so to follow Christ, we have to make disciples,” he said.

A basketball and a Bible are the tools they use to share the Good News.

“This is something that a Christian ought to want to do,” he said. “If you’re truly following Christ, if He has changed your life you’re going to want to share the Gospel with somebody else because it is absolutely the greatest news that anybody will ever hear.”

Volunteers scour the complex the Saturday before the tournament to pass out flyers about the event and are sometimes able to talk to parents about what they’re doing.

On the day of the tournament, after registration, one of the men will lead a short devotion and present the Gospel message, followed by prayer.

During the tournament, volunteers play games with smaller children who come with their older siblings and the group usually grills burgers for everyone participating.

The goal is to use the time to show what the Gospel of Jesus looks like and to build relationships with the kids and their families.

For more information about getting involved, direct message Wash or Allen through the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Facebook page.