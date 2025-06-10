Buy a Rotary steak, take a stake in Lincoln County youth Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

One Brookhaven organization is taking a stake in Lincoln County youth.

The Rotary Club of Brookhaven-Lincoln County sponsors several programs and activities for area children, and they fund it all with a steak dinner.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the club’s annual Ribeyes for Rotary, which is set for Thursday, June 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Mitchell’s drive-thru pickup line.

For a $30 ticket, Rotary supporters get a 12- to 14-ounce ribeye, potato casserole, green beans and a roll cooked by Chef Ken Dixon.

“It’s the best deal in town for a great ribeye dinner,” said Rotary treasurer and past president Pat Nelson.

To reserve a ticket, contact Lisa Shann at 601-668-7292.

Nelson said the Ribeyes for Rotary fundraiser grows larger each year.

“It’s become really popular,” he said. “Every year, we get more people calling us about tickets. The meal is delicious and it goes to a good cause.”

The Rotary Club of Brookhaven-Lincoln County is a community and International Service Organization that provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

Locally, the club supports Blessings in a Backpack, and sponsors a girls softball team in the Brookhaven Recreation Department youth league. Rotary also sponsors an Interact Club at Mississippi School of the Arts and oversees their service projects for the community and helps members develop leadership skills, integrity, responsibility and respect.