Published 11:45 am Monday, June 9, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for William Austin Brantley at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Riverwood Family. Visitation will start at 12 p.m. until time of service.

William Austin Brantley, 73, of Brookhaven, passed away June 8, 2025, at his residence. He was born in Jackson, MS on December 18, 1951, to Richard Austin Brantley and Lanola Burkes Brantley.

Mr. Brantley, otherwise known as “Bill,” “Billy,” or “Boomer,” graduated from Provine High School. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He moved to Brookhaven to work at GM Packard Electric.

In his spare time, he was an avid golfer, a local sports broadcaster for Brookhaven High School, was involved in Dixie Youth baseball, and officiated several sports.

After retirement, he became a cigar connoisseur for several cigar shops.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Amy West (Sean) and Travis Brantley (Christi); 7 grandchildren, Austin (Megan), Nathan (Kylee), Katie (Colton), Kasey, Kolby, Kaylyn, and Kolton; and 10 great-grandchildren.

