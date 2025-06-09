Lincoln County Jail docket: Brookhaven man arrested on 10 counts of embezzlement Published 1:32 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Sunday, June 5-8, 2025:

Demetric Sanchez Lewis, 01/09/1980, 2104 E Hwy. 184, Silver Creek — serving time for Drug Court violation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Connley, 09/20/1963, 515 South First St. — arrested on city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Jakira Aiyanta Cook, 08/29/2006, 935 West Chickasaw St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Malik Wells, 05/01/2001, no address listed — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Jayda Mishay Johnson, 04/20/2005, 539 South Natchez Railroad St. — arrested, charged with simple assault causing bodily injury, by BPD.

Jakavious Porter, 11/09/2002, 811 Robertson St. — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first or second) x2, by BPD.

Troykieyuna Washington, 03/29/1993, 432 East Monticello St. — arrested, charged with simple animal cruelty to cat or dog, city warrant, by BPD.

Yedrick Thrasher, 08/05/1981, 530 Rogers St. — arrested, charged with driving with license suspended, no/expired tag, by BPD.

Rebecca Dianne Judd, 08/22/1974, 3014 Sixth St. No. 10, Berwick, Louisiana — arrested, charged with DUI first, DUI child endangerment first, child endangerment, no seatbelt/child restraint device, driving in more than one lane, switched tag, possession of paraphernalia, by MHP.

Skylar Morgan Terrell, 01/02/2004, 105 May St., Meadville — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/breaching peace with a willful want, by MHP.

Kyle Andrew Oswalt, 08/16/2004, 2631 Turpin Road — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, possession of paraphernalia, no driver license, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in a motor vehicle, by MHP.

Phelenta V. C. Fields, 05/20/2004, 98 NE Mason Road — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of paraphernalia, by MHP.

Clarence Lee Knox III, 12/24/1982, 1056 Gertman Hill Road, McComb — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by BPD.

Ira Leonard King, 09/09/1990, 2274 Bethel Road — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant, by LCSO.

Iesha Butler, 01/27/1991, 904 Union St. — arrested, charged with trespassing, city warrant, by BPD.

Ariel Owens, 03/17/1994, 1216 Gleason Loop No. 29 — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Jasmine Monique James, 05/22/1997, 249 Rogers Circle — arrested, charged with DUI first, by BPD.

Detrick Jackson, 01/21/1995, 924 Forrest Trail — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Stephen Paul Reid, 07/09/1971, 1515 Arlington Drive, Bogue Chitto — arrested on city warrant, by LCSO.

Timmie Owens, 10/01/1973, 1106 Lucas St. — arrested, charged with felony embezzlement x3, misdemeanor embezzlement x7, by BPD.

Tommy James Braxton III, 01/29/1977, 302 Amite Road — arrested, charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, by BPD.

Dusty Langley, 07/16/1995, 205 Brashier St. — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by BPD.

Michael Wells Jr., 12/07/1993, 301 Johnson, McComb — arrested, charged with DUI second, by BPD.

Tremail Ta’Veon Richardson, 03/09/2000, 1044 NW Hwy. 550 — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), indictment, by BPD.

Joshua Blake Allen, 07/10/2000, 225 North Haley St. — arrested, charged with felony fleeing or eluding police in motor vehicle, by BPD.

Roqueveon Earman Stovall, 10/06/2001, 4635 Meadow Ridge, Jackson — arrested, charged with malicious mischief (value less than $1,000), by BPD.

Juan Kentrell Weathersby, 12/04/1990, 1158 Ole Brook Road — arrested, charged with DUI first, no driver license, no auto insurance, by MHP.

Randall Martin Crawford, 12/15/1970, 1623 SE Mallalieu Drive — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, by MHP.

Pierre Dewitt, 01/24/2001, 66 Mount Olive Road, Monticello — arrested, charged with DUI first, no seatbelt, no auto insurance, by MHP.

Ricky Lynn Potts, 10/08/1988, 823 Denton Trail — arrested, charged with DUI first, no/expired tag, no seatbelt, no auto insurance, possession/sale/transfer of stolen firearm, by MHP.

Helen Elizabeth Dias, 06/18/1983, 1328 Sammy Trail — arrested, charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, by MHP.

Larry Porter, 02/09/1959, 920 Ole Brook Road — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by LCSO.

Edgar Jasmaal Green, 08/15/1980, 622 Zetus Road — arrested, charged with DUI first, careless driving, failure to stop when officer signals, violation of city beer ordinance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, by BPD.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.