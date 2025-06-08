Follow Him Published 1:00 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

This past Sunday the Church celebrated the Ascension of Jesus Christ to His Father in heaven. In His last interaction with the disciples He left explicit instructions for His Disciples, and for all believers who would come afterward. In the last chapter of each of the Four Gospels we find these commands:

Wait in the city of Jerusalem until you are endued with power from on high (Luke 24:49).

All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples (Matthew 28:18-19).

Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature (Mark 16:15).

Follow Me (John 21:19, 21).

While the worldly run around in circles with no hope of saving themselves, thrashing about while searching for their purpose in life, as though their own natural abilities can provide the answer that they unknowingly seek, those who claim Jesus as their Lord and Savior have been given their marching orders. We have been granted authority, power, instruction, and opportunity to accomplish God’s will for our lives. Added to these is the commandment to “Follow Me” — to follow Jesus in Spirit and Truth. Not to travel the same roads and paths that Jesus traveled; but to be like Him, and to go wherever we have the opportunity, in His name. We are to be those who carry with us the Word of God to these encounters, and show the lost how Jesus would have us all live; all the while sharing our testimony with those who will listen.

So, if we have the power and authority, instruction and opportunity, why are our churches dwindling, and why are so few interested in fulfilling the “Great Commission”? Could it be that we are not interested in God’s will for our lives? Might it be that we don’t really believe what we say we do? Or is it that we are just too proud to surrender ourselves to Jesus, and actually live for Him?

I think that the answer to all of these questions is yes — we are not willing to follow Him, to trust Him with all that we are, so we balk at the most critical moment and refuse to surrender. Pride is a terrible master, jealous in the extreme and the staunch enemy of the humility that we are commanded to exhibit to the world (Micah 6:8).

Before Jesus left this earth, He equipped us to be able to Follow Him. What are we waiting for?!

Rev. Bobby Thornhill is a retired pastor.