Lincoln County considers lease for cell tower Published 12:00 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

A Verizon representative requested that Lincoln County supervisors consider leasing a 100-foot-by-100-foot parcel of land the county owns in the city for construction of a cell tower.

Brant Ratcliffe said the tower is expected to be 200 feet, although engineers have recommended 250 feet.

If approved, the Board could opt for either a lump-sum payment for $75,000 or a 50-year lease for $700 a month with a 1 percent increase added monthly.

Because the 5-acre property is located in Brookhaven near the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Airport, it will also require approval from City aldermen and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Supervisors did not take any action on the request at the June 2 meeting.

The Board also met in executive session to discuss the acquisition of land and to hear a litigation update from attorney Greg Malta.

No vote was taken after the closed-door meeting.