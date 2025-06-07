2025 Daily Leader All-Area Softball Team Published 5:00 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Adaya Ball, Lawrence County

A freshman leadoff batter and outfielder, Ball tied for the team high with 35 hits in 2025. Ball posted a .372 batting average at the plate for a Lawrence County (18-13) squad that lost a close second round matchup in the MHSAA 4A postseason with Pass Christian. Ball slugged four doubles, one triple, and four home runs for coach Alexandria Harris-Roberson. As leadoff hitters should, she was tops on the team with 47 runs scored, while also accounting for 22 RBIs and leading the team with 15 stolen bases.

Maddie Kate Britt, Loyd Star

A sophomore outfielder, Britt is making an appearance on the All-Area team for a third consecutive season. At the plate she led coach John Smith and the Hornets (22-8) with a .452 batting average. Britt also topped the team with 42 hits as her play was a big part of Loyd Star winning Region 7-2A while also making a MHSAA 2A quarterfinal appearance where they lost a close series to Puckett. She slugged seven doubles, six triples, and one home run while also lifting her team with 25 RBIs and was selected to play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) Rising Stars game last month.

Kenslie Carter, Wesson

A freshman infielder, Carter is a repeat All-Area selection after another outstanding season as a leadoff batter and third baseman for coach Michelle Nunnery and the Cobras (16-8). Carter posted a .389 batting average which included four doubles, two triples, and 22 runs scored. She struck out just five times all season and was second on the team with 12 stolen bases as Wesson won its region and made the second round of the MHSAA 3A postseason.

Caitlin Case, Enterprise

A junior infielder, Case tied for the team lead with 35 hits this season for the Enterprise Yellow Jackets (16-13) and coach Alicia Smith. At the plate, she boasted a .385 batting average and led the way with 18 stolen bases while being named All-Area for a second straight season. Also an All-Area selection in hoops, Case smacked eight doubles, four triples, one home run and had a 34 RBI season as EAC made the MHSAA 1A semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Stringer.

Morgan Chemin, Brookhaven Academy

A junior infielder, Chemin could be counted on to get a big hit when needed as she led Brookhaven Academy (30-5) with 49 RBIs on its run to another MAIS state championship. A four-time All-Area selection, she posted a .412 batting average at the plate for coach Lisa Covington. A versatile player defensively, Chemin also hit 11 doubles and was second on the team with nine home runs while also earning MAIS 5A All-State honors.

Kensy Covington, Brookhaven Academy

A senior pitcher and infielder, Covington closes her softball career with another All-Area selection after helping drive Brookhaven Academy (30-5) to the MAIS 5A state championship. A MAIS 5A All-State honoree, she posted a .368 batting average for her head coach and mom, Lisa Covington. At the plate, Covington hit 13 doubles, two triples, and seven home runs while driving in 29 runs. In the circle, the senior leader pitched 60 innings and struck out 53 batters while posting a 2.91 ERA and a 10-0 record.

Alayna Daigle, Brookhaven Academy

A junior outfielder, Daigle made some big-time plays in the field and with her bat for a Brookhaven Academy (30-5) squad that won its second MAIS 5A state title in the last three seasons. At the plate, she posted a .371 batting average for coach Lisa Covington. The speedy Daigle hit 11 doubles and led the team with three triples. She accounted for 27 RBIs and had the game winning hit for the Cougars in a 9-6 win at Parklane Academy that clinched the state title.

Rainee Falvey, Enterprise

A seventh-grade pitcher, Falvey was a do-it-all addition to the varsity squad at Enterprise that helped the Yellow Jackets (16-13) reach the final four of the MHSAA 1A bracket. At the plate, she put up a .427 batting average for coach Alicia Smith while tying for the team lead with 35 hits. Falvey also had nine doubles and nine triples as she drove in 22 total runs at the plate. In the circle, she became the staff ace with 75 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched, finishing with a 2.02 ERA.

Caroline Hedgepeth, West Lincoln

A junior utility player, Hedgepeth led the Bears (7-17) in most offensive categories to earn All-Area honors for a second straight season. She led West Lincoln and coach Anita Thornton with a .394 batting average, as Hedgepeth put together a team best 26 hits, which included seven doubles, two triples, and 18 RBIs while being picked for the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) All-Star game last month. Hedgepeth again served as the main pitcher for the Bears, as she posted a 2.38 ERA with 131 strikeouts in 97 innings of action.

Adi Holcomb, Loyd Star

A sophomore outfielder, Holcomb had the best season of her young career at the plate and in the field for a group of Loyd Star Hornets (22-8) that want to continue to build on their MHSAA 2A quarterfinal appearance in 2025. At the plate, she posted a .360 batting average, third highest on the team, for coach John Smith. An All-Area selection in soccer too, Holcomb hit five doubles, one triple, and drove in 24 runs for a Loyd Star squad that won Region 7-2A.

Abigail Holder, Bogue Chitto

A junior infielder, Holder was a key upperclassman leader on a young Bogue Chitto (8-18) team that showed great improvements this season for first year head coach Austin Hood. Holder finished tied for the team lead with 26 hits as she posted a team best .419 batting average. The leadoff batter and shortstop, she scored a team high 30 runs while also hitting two doubles and two triples for a team that finished second in Region 7-2A.

Journi Hunt, Brookhaven High

A junior infielder, Hunt is back on the All-Area team after again being a menace at the plate for the Panthers (16-14) and coach Mandy Vinson. Hunt led the way with a .515 batting average and a team best 34 hits as the Panthers reached the first round of the MHSAA 5A playoffs. An extra base hitting machine, Hunt hit 14 doubles, one triple, one home run and had 28 RBIs for BHS in 2025.

Mia Lee, Brookhaven High

A sophomore infielder, Lee gave Brookhaven High (16-14) more power at the plate when she transferred in at the beginning of the school year. Lee put up a .392 batting average and led the Panthers and coach Mandy Vinson with 41 RBIs this season with her bat. She hit eight doubles, three triples, and one home run for a BHS roster that loses only one senior to graduation ahead of next year.

Bailey Parks, Brookhaven Academy

A senior utility player, Parks ended her career at Brookhaven Academy (30-5) with another state title, and she’s signed to next play for the defending NJCAA national champs at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Parks has been named All-Area multiple times in her career and her versatility will surely be welcomed in Wesson, as she played second base this season for coach Lisa Covington after being a catcher earlier in her career. As a senior, she boasted a .377 batting average and was second on the team with 43 hits. A leadoff batter, she hit seven doubles, scored 41 runs, and had 20 RBIs for the Cougars.

Jayonna Pendleton, Brookhaven High

A junior catcher, Pendelton was once again a hard out at the plate for the Panthers (16-14) and coach Mandy Vinson. A repeat All-Area selection, Pendleton batted for a .427 average at the plate and had a team best 38 hits. Her play helped the Panthers reach the MHSAA 5A postseason, as Pendleton also chipped in two doubles, one triple, one home run and she scored a team high 39 runs from her leadoff spot in the order.

Marleigh Grace Russell, Lawrence County

A junior infielder and pitcher, Russell is a repeat All-Area selection after again being a leader at the plate and in the circle for the Lawrence County Cougars (18-13). Russell boasted the best batting average on the team with a .385 effort for coach Alexandria Harris-Roberson. Russell also helped lead the Cougars to the second round of the MHSAA 4A playoffs with a team best 40 RBIs. She hit six doubles, one triple, and four RBIs while striking out just seven times all season. In the pitching circle, she struck out 43 batters in 68 innings pitched.

Swayze Poole, Brookhaven Academy

A sophomore catcher, Poole proved to be one of the toughest outs in the lineups for opposing pitchers that faced the MAIS 5A state champion Cougars (30-5). Poole led Brookhaven Academy with a .494 batting average while being a strong defensive presence behind the plate for coach Lisa Covington. Poole smacked 10 doubles and drove in 20 runs while giving Brookhaven Academy another reliable bat in the bottom half of the order.

GG Sanders, Lawrence County

A senior infielder, Sanders had a career season at the plate for coach Alexandria Harris-Roberson and the Cougars (18-13). A second baseman, Sanders finished second on the team with a .375 batting average as Lawrence County reached the second round of the MHSAA 4A postseason. Just one of three seniors on the roster, Sanders accounted for 20 RBIs while hitting four doubles and two home runs.

Maddie Sanders, Wesson

A freshman slugger and pitcher, Sanders led the way at the plate with an impressive .544 batting average in 2025. She paced the Cobras (16-8) and coach Michelle Nunnery with 42 hits and 37 RBIs. Sanders helped lead the Cobras to another region championship and MHSAA 3A postseason appearance by slugging 14 doubles, one triple and four home runs. In the circle, she boasted a 2.41 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 116 innings pitched.

Miriam Wallace, Brookhaven Academy

A junior outfielder, Wallace picks up her third All-Area honor after being an impressive fielder and a speedy presence at the plate for the Cougars (30-5). She finished the season with a .337 batting average on the strength of 35 hits. Wallace hit six doubles, one home run, and was fourth on the team with 33 RBIs for a BA squad that won its second MAIS 5A title in her career. Defensively, Wallace assisted on two double plays from her position in right field.