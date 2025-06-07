2025 Daily Leader All-Area Softball Offensive MVP: BA’s Poole Published 1:00 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

For a second-straight year, Brookhaven Academy infielder Annaston Poole is the Daily Leader All-Area Softball Most Valuable Offensive Player.

MAIS pitchers and coaches alike must be glad to see Poole ending her decorated career, which includes helping the Cougars win two MAIS 5A state championships over the last three seasons.

Poole led BA with 49 total hits as a senior. She smacked 17 doubles, one triple, and five home runs for head coach Lisa Covington and her dad, assistant coach Scott Poole.

She was second on the team with 37 RBIs, scored a team high 43 runs, and struck out just six times in 113 at-bats.

A MAIS 5A All-State selection, Poole will next play for the defending NJCAA Division II National Champions at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Making the adjustment to college pitching can be daunting for some freshman, but don’t be surprised if Poole rakes with the same consistency and power in Wesson as she’s done for the Cougars over the last three years.